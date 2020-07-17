ITBP chief meets Uttarakhand CM with second line of defense in border areas in mind

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:44 IST

Uttarakhand government has announced important steps to improve critical infrastructure, promote tourism and civilian settlements in the border areas of the state keeping in mind the national security considerations raised in a meeting with The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S Deswal on Friday, according to officials.

Deswal raised issues pertaining to reverse migration, road, mobile and power connectivity, land for housing ITBP personnel and promotion of tourism including water sports in remote areas in the backdrop of the recent border clashes with China following PLA’s incursions in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Uttarakhand’s border with China extends to 350 km. The ITBP has its presence on forward posts in Badahoti and Mana Pass.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat agreed to the requests and committed to work in coordination with ITBP for realization of the above stated objectives, according to an ITBP official.

Officials in Uttarakhand CM’s office, who did not wish to be named, said that Rawat has cleared Rs 10 crore under chief minister border areas development project while instructing officials to ensure the state complemented the national developmental schemes for the region.

“The CM told officials that creation of infrastructure and facilities will help in stopping migration from border areas. He added that stopping it was important from the point of view of the country’s security,” the officials quoted above said.

Several defense and strategic experts have recently spoken about the need for increasing human settlements and tourism activities in border areas which could act as the second line of defense.

The chief minister also instructed officials to urgently draft a project to provide power connection to ITBP posts in remote border areas in the state. He said the Central government will be requested to help set up mobile towers in these regions for uninterrupted communication. He also instructed the Dehradun district magistrate to make available 15 acre land for setting up of ITBP’s frontier headquarter, added officials.

Chief minister assured ITBP DG that the government will make effective moves to increase people’s access to remote areas apart from taking measures to stop their migration.

For promotion of adventure tourism in the area, the CM asked for creation of a working group including ITBP and state tourism officials that could work in tandem with the winter tourism cell of the state.

The officials added that ITBP chief pointed out that civilian settlements in border areas become a big source of convenience for the forces. He underlined the fact that neighbouring countries have developed access to areas on their side of the border and India, too, should grant increased access using inner line permits. Currently permits are issued only for grazing of cattle in grasslands in these areas.

The shepherds and herders are considered the second line of defence in parts of the border district and are crucial to the internal security.

Last month, there were reports of the Chinese objecting to the efforts on the Indian side to improve infrastructure in the Lipulekh area near the border. Nepal, too, has raised objections to the new road to the Lipulekh pass.