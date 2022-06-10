Home / India News / ITBP recovers body of driver who fell into river in Sikkim while clicking photos
ITBP recovers body of driver who fell into river in Sikkim while clicking photos

The 11th Battalion of the ITBP team recovered the body on Thursday.
Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river.
Published on Jun 10, 2022
ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered a body of a local driver in North Sikkim who fell down to the river bed from Rit Chu Bridge while clicking pictures.

The 11th Battalion of the ITBP team recovered the body on Thursday.

Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river.

"The driver and a tourist accidentally fell down from the Rit Chu Bridge near Naga village when they were clicking pictures at the edge of the bridge when they lost balance and fell down to the river bed," said the ITBP.

The search for the missing tourist is on, said the paramilitary force, adding "The tourist belonged to Patna, Bihar and he was on a holiday trip with his wife, son and daughter."

