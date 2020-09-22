ITBP ties up with Uttarakhand govt to promote adventure tourism at Tehri Lake

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:28 IST

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote adventure sports activities at Tehri Lake in the state.

With the MoU, ITBP along with the department will now work on the building of adventure sports activities like land base adventure centre, water base adventure centre, aero base adventure centre at Rajiv Gandhi Adventure Sports Academy situated at Tehri Lake.

The MoU was signed between Prashant Kumar Arya, director UTDB and Gambhir Singh Chauhan, DIG, ITBP in the presence of IG, ITBP Nilaabh Kishore.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism said, “The signing of this MoU will add to the post-pandemic revival process of adventure sports in Uttarakhand. This MoU is one of our initiatives to promote adventure activities in Tehri Lake. We hope that through this initiative, adventure tourism in Uttarakhand will get a new direction.”

According to the MoU, ITBP will provide training in adventure sports as well as various courses related to it at the Rajiv Gandhi Adventure Sports Academy. It will train over 200 candidates selected by the state government or tourism department every year free of cost. All arrangements and expenses for the operation of and training in the academy will be borne by the ITBP.

The ITBP has prepared the road map for development and taking over of the water adventure facility near Tehri Lake and submitted to the state government for finalising a tie-up for the project to bolster tourism in Uttarakhand. It would use the training infrastructure built by the state government for training and sporting purpose for all types in areas surrounding Tehri Lake, following security and other norms stipulated by the state.

“ITBP signs MoU with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) for development of tourism and water sports in Tehri Dam, to take over the Tehri Adventure Institute for 20 years…” the ITBP tweeted.