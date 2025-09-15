ITR filing last date: Deadline just few hours away, IT department shares update

With few hours to go for the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline for the 2025-26 assessment year, the Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed so far as the filing deadline closes in. As of last year's deadline on 31 July, 7.28 crore ITRs had been filed.(File)

"More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15th September)," it said in a X post, and urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their returns.

September 15 is the final date to file ITRs without incurring a penalty, for income earned in the 2024-25 fiscal year. As of last year's deadline on 31 July, 7.28 crore ITRs had been filed.

Earlier, the deadline for filing ITR was July 3,1, which was later extended to September 15 after Tax professionals reported a variety of issues, including portal glitches, data mismatches, delayed forms, and the new ICAI reporting format

Even on Monday, the e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ended, according to PTI.

Despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

The department had in May announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 (for income earned in financial year 2024-25) by individuals, HUFs and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.

The extension was on account of "structural and content revisions" in the income tax return (ITR) forms, which was notified in late April and early May. The changes made in the ITR form for AY 2025-26 also need modifications to be made in ITR filing utilities and the back-end system.