J&K civic election: Brisk polling in Muslim-dominated areas of Jammu, voters lash out at NC, PDP

In a striking contrast to low voter turnout in Kashmir valley, the mood among the voters was upbeat across Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts which witnessed brisk polling for civic bodies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

In a clear snub to separatists, who had given a boycott call in Kashmir, a healthy turnout was also witnessed in Muslim-dominated localities like Gujjar Nagar, Talab Khatikan, Ustad Mohalla and Bhatindi here in Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital. The polls are being held for the first time since 2005.

By 1 pm Jammu had recorded 43.4 percent polling, Poonch 63.5 percent and Rajouri 67.7 percent.

Ghulam Rasool, a nonagenarian, who was assisted by his grandson to a polling station in Gujjar Nagar, said, “I have come here for electing candidate of my choice. The vote must be cast. It should not be wasted.”

The old man, who could not breathe properly, had a message for the people, who do not cast their votes but always criticize politicians.

“If I could come to a polling station at such an old age, I see no reason for younger people to fritter away their right. My message to all such people is that they must exercise their right to vote. Sitting at home and criticizing politicians is not going to help,” he added.

At Circular Road polling station a first-time voter Madeeha Latif, 18, was effervescent after voting.

“For the first time I have cast my vote and I have done it for the development and prosperity of our area. I have contributed my bit,” she said.

Follow live updates here: BJP candidate in Bandipora hurt in stone pelting

When asked to respond to boycott by two regional parties--National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the young girl acerbically said, “They know better why they have boycotted but undoubtedly our choices were reduced by their decision. Had both the parties contested, we could have had more options.”

A retired Tehsildar, Mohammed Asgar Bhat, 63, said, “Vote should be cast. It is our responsibility and a right given to us by the Constitution. Not using our right amounts to disobedience on our part. Every citizen must perform his or her duty. If we don’t do it, we have no right to crib and we will suffer”.

On NC and PDP, Bhat candidly said, “NC, PDP watched their self interests and by boycotting these elections they have betrayed the people.”

At ward number 21 Gandhi Nagar, Sudershan Singh Jamwal, a 75-year-old paralytic patient who moves with a walking aid and is assisted by his wife, walked into the polling station in a hope of better civic amenities.

Jamwal who retired as a reader from state high court, said, “It is my democratic right and I won’t let it go waste”.

He, too, lashed out at the NC and PDP for boycotting these elections.

Amid tight security arrangements 30 urban local bodies comprising 422 wards that include 75 wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and three wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) went to polls in the first phase. A total of 1283 candidates were in the fray.

Besides JMC of Jammu district, five municipal bodies in Rajouri and two in Poonch went to polls under tight security. In Kashmir valley, life remained largely disrupted following a call by separatists for a shutdown against the polls. Shops, businesses and schools are closed while public traffic was off the roads.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 15:36 IST