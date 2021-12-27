e-paper
Home / India News / J-K cop arrested in Budgam two days after decamping with two rifles

J-K cop arrested in Budgam two days after decamping with two rifles

Police said the SPO and three other men arrested with him were associated with the banned terror outfit Jaish e Mohammad.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The SPO and three other men were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Budgam.
The SPO and three other men were arrested during a cordon and search operation in Budgam.(tepresentational image /ANI)
         

A special police officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who had deserted the force two days ago was arrested from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday morning, police said.

Three other persons were also arrested along with the deserter cop by security forces during checking of vehicles at Chadoora, police said.

A police spokesman said that on a specific input, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Hayatpora, Chadoora.

“During search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which was stopped tactfully, the occupants tried to resist who were overpowered by security forces. Out of them one was identified as deserter SPO turned militant Altaf Hussain,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the other three arrested persons were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar - all residents of Pulwama. Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were seized from them after a search.

“On further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned terror organization Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and was operating in the area with the intention of carrying out some subversive activities.”

Two days ago the SPO had decamped with two AK 47 rifles along with one Jahangir who was later on arrested by security forces in a cordon and search operation.

“In this regard case under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in Chadoora police station and investigation taken up,” the spokesperson said.

