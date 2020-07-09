J-K police say LeT terrorists stalked BJP leader before killing him

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:33 IST

A day after former BJP district president Bandipore, Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday they have identified the Lashkar-e- Toiba terrorists who had planned the attack.

Waseem Bari was killed Wednesday evening inside his shop along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar Bashir who were also affiliated with the BJP. Police said that two men were involved in the attack on the trio in their shop which is on the ground floor of their house close to the Bandipore police station.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar who visited the spot along with senior police and army officers and later examined the CCTV footage of the incident said the attack was pre-planned and the BJP leader was killed inside the shop as the militant had fired on him from a very close range. “The Laskhar group is behind this killing and the attack was carried by a local militant, Abid and a foreigner. One militant targeted him while the other was giving directions.’’

Kumar said Bari had returned to his house after visiting his in-laws house. He later went downstairs to the shop where his father and brother were already present. The personal security officers (PSOs) of the three men then went to their room. “One terrorist walked into the shop and shot the three men from close range. All three were shot in their heads.”

IG Kumar said that after watching the CCTV footage along with senior army and the CRPF officials they have come to the conclusion that Bari was being followed. “When he had left his house early in the evening for his in-laws house, a person could be seen in the CCTV footage and when he returned, the same person was there. It was a planned attack. We have identified the militants and they will be neutralized very soon.’’

Kumar said that the entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the police station which is close to the place where the BJP leader was killed. ‘’Bari had 10 PSO’s (eight from district police and two from security wing) which is more than enough. Even if two of his PSO’s had remained with him they would have killed the militants. All the PSO were suspended yesterday and arrested. They will be dismissed from their services for this security lapse.

BJP state president, Ravendra Raina and general secretary Ashok Koul visited the house of Bari and paid condolences with the family members of the BJP leader. Bari, his father and brother were laid to rest close to their house in the afternoon amid tight security in the area.