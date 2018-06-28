J-K police says IPS officer’s brother joined Hizbul Mujahideen

A Kashmiri police officer posted in Assam has rubbished reports that his missing brother joined a terror outfit, even as the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Thursday confirmed the “missing man” has been seen “moving with Hizbul Mujahideen militants”.

“He has been missing since May 22. We waited for a few days and then filed a missing persons report. I can only comment once the investigaton is complete,” said Inam Ul-Haque Mengnoo, the officer hailing from Kashmir about his brother Shams Ul-Haq Mengnoo who was studying Unani Medicine in Srinigar. Inam has also threatened to sue publications that carried reports saying his brother may have joined a militant outfit.

However, in Srinagar, locals and the police say that Shams had joined the ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen. “We have reports that he (Shams) is moving with militants. There is high probability that he has joined militancy,’’ said SP Shopian Shailendra Kumar Mishra, adding that photos of Shams wielding a gun have surfaced on social media.

Inam, however, said,“Since the investigations began, the police has not told us anything. Him joining militants is news to me,” he said, adding, “If there were any photos of him doing the rounds on social media, I would have got to know. It is bad journalism. Why is my name being dragged into it.”

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said he had no information on the matter. Inam, meanwhile, was among the five officials transferred on Wednesday. Earlier posted as SP of Hamren in West Karbi Anglong district, he has now been moved to Guwahati as commandant of a commando battalion of the Assam police.