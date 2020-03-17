J-K puts 2,478 under surveillance for coronavirus, thousands others under quarantine

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:19 IST

The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has put 2,478 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases under active surveillance, officials have said.

There are 2,095 people under home quarantine, 178 under home surveillance, 29 in hospital quarantine, 176 have completed the mandatory surveillance period of 28 days, they said.

They also said 106 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far—98 have reported negative, 02 has tested positive, 06 reports awaited.

“There is no need to panic. The public is advised to maintain social distancing; avoid unnecessary travel and use public transport, and also take basic precautions including personal hygiene,” the government said in an advisory.

Anyone with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing has been urged to seek medical care at the earliest.

The Union health ministry said on Monday 114 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India with four more testing positive for the virus on Monday.

According to reports, the fresh cases emerged from Maharashtra, Kerala, Ladakh and Odisha. Ladakh had previously reported three cases.

India has reported two coronavirus deaths—one in Delhi and another one in Karnataka. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.