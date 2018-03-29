 J-K: Suspected militant returns home after mother’s appeal | india news | Hindustan Times
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
New Delhi
J-K: Suspected militant returns home after mother’s appeal

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid, however, did not identify the militant or his family.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2018 14:27 IST
Kashmiri mother Maimoona (left), whose son Fahad Mushtaq was gone missing, speaks to journalists as she appealed for her son to return home at the Press Enclave in Srinagar on March 28, 2018.
Kashmiri mother Maimoona (left), whose son Fahad Mushtaq was gone missing, speaks to journalists as she appealed for her son to return home at the Press Enclave in Srinagar on March 28, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

Police on Thursday said a Kashmiri militant has shunned violence after his mother made an appeal asking him to return home.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid announced this in a tweet but didn’t identify the militant or his family.

“Another mother’s appeal to her son to shun militancy and return home gets response. God bless the family and show path to others,” Vaid said.

On Wednesday, a Kashmiri woman, Mymoona Mushtaq, appeared in Srinagar’s Press Enclave and addressed a spontaneous media conference, asking his missing son to come back.

Her son, Fahad Mushtaq Waza, 19, had gone missing some days back. On Tuesday, his pictures appeared on social media networks, announcing he had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

However, it was not immediately known if the police chief tweeted about Waza.

