J-K: Suspected militant returns home after mother’s appeal

Police on Thursday said a Kashmiri militant has shunned violence after his mother made an appeal asking him to return home.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid announced this in a tweet but didn’t identify the militant or his family.

“Another mother’s appeal to her son to shun militancy and return home gets response. God bless the family and show path to others,” Vaid said.

Another mothers’ appeal to her son to shun militancy & return home gets response, God bless the family & show path to others. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 29, 2018

On Wednesday, a Kashmiri woman, Mymoona Mushtaq, appeared in Srinagar’s Press Enclave and addressed a spontaneous media conference, asking his missing son to come back.

Her son, Fahad Mushtaq Waza, 19, had gone missing some days back. On Tuesday, his pictures appeared on social media networks, announcing he had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

However, it was not immediately known if the police chief tweeted about Waza.