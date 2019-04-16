JAC 8th result 2019: Jharkhand board declares Class 8 Board exam result, here’s how to check

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 8 board examination 2019. According to reports, over 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 8 Board exam across the state. Candidates can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on other websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand board Class 8th results

JAC 8th result: Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand board Class 8th results

JAC 8th result: Here is the direct link for District-Wise Schools Reference List

Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Click on the link that reads JAC Class 8 result 2019.

Select district and type of school administration and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download your mark statement and take its print out

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 09:17 IST