Jagan govt presents first budget with Rs 2.27 lakh cr outlay; no priority to Amaravati

The newly-formed YSR Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday presented its first budget in the state assembly for 2019-20 with a total outlay of Rs 2.27 lakh crore, focussing mostly on welfare schemes, irrigation and agriculture sectors.

The much-fancied capital city Amaravati, the dream project of the previous Telugu Desam Party government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, was pushed to the back burner by the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government.

There was just one-line mention of Amaravati in the 47-page budget speech read out by state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The state finance minister made a nominal allocation of Rs 500 crore for the capital city, which was estimated to cost nearly Rs 55,000 crore for completion.

The finance minister presented the budget, projecting the total revenue deficit of Rs 1,778.52 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 35,260.58 crore, which is 3.30% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The budget focussed mostly on implementation of “Navaratnas” or nine jewels promised by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his marathon 3,600 km long padayatra in the state in the run-up to the general elections.

“Besides, our government has come out with an action plan for bringing Godavari waters to Krishna basin to provide irrigation to parched lands of Rayalaseema and stabilisation of agriculture in delta areas, supplying of drinking water to every household, providing sanitation and solid waste management in every town and completion of all pending irrigation projects including Polavaram, Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, Vamsadhara and Veligonda, establishment of Kadapa steel plant and implementation of mono-rail project in Visakhapatnam,” the finance minister said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the special category status to Andhra Pradesh by relentlessly pursuing the issue with the Centre.

He said the state had inherited a totally bankrupt exchequer, which was unprecedented in the history of the entire country. The outstanding debt of the state which was Rs 1,30,654 crore, including Rs 33,530 crore public borrowings, had mounted to Rs 2,58,928 crore.

“Besides, the previous government had borrowed Rs 10,000 crore from various funding agencies and diverted them to public expenses. Similarly, there was an accumulation of pending bills to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore,” the minister said.

Among the major allocations made to various sector in the budget were: Rs 13,139 crore for irrigation sector, Rs 8,750 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa (payment of Rs 12,500 each per year to farmers towards crop investment), Rs 11,399 crore for health sector, Rs 6,455 crore for Amma Vodi scheme (incentive to families to the tune of Rs 15,000 each for sending their children to schools), Rs 1,740 crore for Arogya Sri (free health care for poor in corporate hospitals), Rs 15,000 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs 4,988 crore for ST sub-plan.

Besides, the Jagan government earmarked Rs 6,861 crore for power sector, apart from Rs 2,000 crore towards power purchases and Rs 4,925 crore for free power supply, Rs 3,617 crore for housing, Rs 3,750 crore for civil supplies, Rs 2,707 crore for social security schemes including pensions, Rs 3,000 crore towards price stabilisation fund and Rs 2,000 crore for disaster management etc.

The finance minister announced the implementation of the prohibition of alcohol consumption in a phased manner.

“As part of it, the government has begun taking stringent measures on unauthorised liquor outlets. As a next step, the government itself will take over liquor sale from dealers and run liquor shops, so that it will have complete control over sale and consumption of liquor. Ultimately, liquor supply will be restricted only to five-star hotels,” he said.

Reddy said the government was planning to establish 139 corporations for the upliftment of various other backward classes and made budgetary allocations in the next financial year.

