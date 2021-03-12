Jagan writes to Centre, seeks Bharat Ratna for Andhra man who designed tricolour
- In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said honouring late Venkaiah with the Bharat Ratna would be a matter of pride for every Indian on the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh who had designed the national flag.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said honouring late Venkaiah with the Bharat Ratna would be a matter of pride for every Indian on the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations.
On Friday morning, Jagan went to the residence of Venkaiah at Macherla in Guntur district and felicitated the freedom fighter’s daughter Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi and other family members. He also garlanded the portrait of Venkaiah and paid tribute to him.
Appreciating the Prime Minister’s decision to celebrate Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav programme to mark 75 years of Independence, the Andhra CM recalled that during the first meeting of the national committee held on March 8, “Har Ghar Jhanda” had been selected as one of the key themes for the celebrations.
“A call will be given to every citizen to hoist the National Flag in their house on August 15, 2021 and become part of the festivities. In this context, I would like to draw your attention towards the immense contribution made by Pingali Venkaiah in designing the Indian National Flag,” he said.
He recalled that Venkaiah, also known as Jhanda Venkaiah was born on August 2, 1876 at Bhatlapenumarru village near Machalipatnam and was deeply influenced by Gandhian thoughts and ideology. “He worked on various designs of the national flag and on March 31, 1921 in Vijayawada, he gifted his designs to Mahatma Gandhi, who mentioned Venkaiah’s efforts in his journal Young India,” Jagan said.
The chief minister said Venkaiah’s design of the tricolour was adopted as the national flag of free India by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947. “Thus, Venkaiah was credited as the architect or designer of the Indian National Flag. The flag designed by him came to be synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. However, his life and works largely remain unrecognised and he breathed his last on July 4, 1963,” he said.
Jagan requested that as the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Centre recognise Venkaiah’s contribution to the nation and confer him with the Bharat Ratna (posthumously).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox