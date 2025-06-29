Puri Yatra stampede: Cops suspended, officials transferred, probe ordered | 10 points
At least 3 people were killed and 50 others injured in the chaos near the Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri early in the morning.
A stampede during the ongoing Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday morning left at least three people dead and over 50 injured, triggering a high-level investigation and public apologies from the state government.
The incident occurred near the Gundicha Temple, a key site in the annual religious procession, where large crowds had gathered in the early hours.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency meeting following the tragedy and took full responsibility for the mishap. He assured the public that a thorough probe is underway and that strict action will be taken against those found accountable.
“We are committed to ensuring such incidents are not repeated. The safety of devotees is our top priority,” the chief minister said.
- The Puri stampede occurred at 4 AM on Sunday morning, when several devotees were waiting near the Gundicha Temple for the unveiling of the three deities on the chariots.
- In the lead-up to the incident, two trucks loaded with Charamala wood (considered sacred) entered the Saradhabali area, which led to chaos among the crowd of devotees.
- Eyewitnesses allege poor crowd management, with a new entrance being created for the VIPs. According to a resident, common people were being asked to exit the temple from a distance. But, the eyewitnesses claimed that people started to exit from the entrance itself, increasing the crowd there.
- State law minister Harichandan said that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha is investigating the stampede, adding that stringent action against those responsible will be ensured. Odisha DGP YB Khurania said an investigation has been initiated into the incident.
- Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a meeting with his deputies to assess the situation, PTI quoted an official as saying. Majhi apologised on behalf of the state government for the incident and sought an apology from the devotees of Lord Jagannath. He also announced an assistance of ₹25 Lakhs to the families of the deceased.
- Puri DCP Bishnu Charan Pati and Police Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended in the wake of the stampede. Collector Siddharth S Swain and SP Binit Agarwal have been transferred.
- Following the stampede, Senior Daitapati servitor (sevayat) of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, expressed his condolences for the victims and urged the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees.
- Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that the Puri stampede was a serious reminder that security, crowd management for large events must be properly prepared and reviewed
- Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, expressed shock and sadness over the stampede and offered his condolences to bereaved families. He also urged the Odisha government to carry out a prompt, comprehensive inquiry into the stampede.
- Biju Janata Dal chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences to the victims of the stampede, while praying for the recovery of those injured. Patnaik alleged an “abysmal failure” of crowd management during the Rath Yatra.