Puri Yatra stampede: Cops suspended, officials transferred, probe ordered | 10 points

A stampede during the ongoing Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday morning left at least three people dead and over 50 injured, triggering a high-level investigation and public apologies from the state government. Police officials visit the site after a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple, in Puri, Odisha, Sunday, June 29, 2025. At least three people were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in the incident.(PTI)

The incident occurred near the Gundicha Temple, a key site in the annual religious procession, where large crowds had gathered in the early hours.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency meeting following the tragedy and took full responsibility for the mishap. He assured the public that a thorough probe is underway and that strict action will be taken against those found accountable.

“We are committed to ensuring such incidents are not repeated. The safety of devotees is our top priority,” the chief minister said.

The Jagannath Yatra stampede in Odisha's Puri| 10 points