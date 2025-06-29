Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha govt's ‘incompetence’ over stampede, BJP hits back

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday lashed out the state government over a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri that claimed three lives. Later, the BJP-led government slammed the BJD for making political remarks. People during the annual 'Rath Yatra' festival celebration, in Puri, Odisha.(PTI)

Naveen Patnaik extended condolences to the families of the devotees who died in the stampede, and said he was praying for the recovery of those injured.

"Today’s stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees," Patnaik wrote on X.

Three people were killed and over 50 were injured in the stampede. The incident took place near Gundicha Temple in Puri, about three kms away from the main Jagannath Temple.

Chaos ensued after trucks carrying Charamala wood (considered sacred) arrived near the temple, where over 1,500 devotees were seated, eyewitnesses said.

However, a detailed probe into the stampede is yet to take place.

As Naveen Patnaik slammed the state government over an alleged mismanagement, he also alleged there was no government staff present to control the huge crowd when the accident happened.

"The inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot on Rath Yatra day was conveniently attributed to "Mahaprabhu’s wish", a shocking excuse that masks the administration’s complete abdication of responsibility," Patnaik further wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik has urged the government to ensure that key Rath Yatra rituals like Adapa Bije, Bahuda and Suna Besha take place smoothly.

Over 700 devotees have been hospitalised with complaints of suffocation and nausea after the stampede. None of the three chariots could be pulled even halfway from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple as a massive crowd surged.

Senior police officials have visited the site, and minister Harichandan has assured that the government will conduct a detailed probe.

BJP hits back

Without naming Patnaik, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan responded to the criticism, and reminded the BJD how it made mistakes in the management of the festival when in power.

"In the past, the BJD government made mistakes and insulted Lord Jagannath. Since 1977, the chariots have always reached the Gundicha Temple on the second day," Harichandan claimed.

He also said the BJD was making political statements “while recovering from jaundice,” and warned that those doing politics the festival will face consequences, “if not today, then tomorrow”.

(With PTI inputs)