Jagannath temple to reopen on Wednesday, only people from Puri to be allowed in first phase

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 21:49 IST

The doors of the famous Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri town will open for devotees from Wednesday, nine months after the administration had closed all places of worship due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, the temple will reopen in a graded manner.

The decision was taken after Chhatisa Nijog, the apex body of the Jagannath temple priests, sent a proposal to the state government recommending the re-opening of the 12th-century shrine.

Chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar said the devotees from Puri would be allowed for five days in the first phase followed by people from the rest of the state.

“For all devotees, the temple is proposed to be thrown open from January 3 onwards. Covid-19 negative certificate will be mandatory for entry into the temple from January 3 and identity cards are must for the temple servitors and employees of the SJTA,” said Dr Kumar.

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan from January 3. The temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2 in view of the possibility of the rush of devotees to the pilgrim town on New Year’s Day.

Earlier this month, the State Endowments Commission had recommended reopening of temples across Odisha with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

The opening of Jagannath temple is expected to set the stage for the opening of rest of the temples across the state next month.

Bhubaneshwar still preserves 700 temples, around which the religious life of the city revolves. The state capital is not only a major destination for tourists but also for pilgrims.

Shree Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Vasudeva Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, Brahmeshwar Temple, Rajarani Temple in the state capital are among the well known religious sites for Hindus.