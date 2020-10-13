e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Jai ho democracy ki’: Leaders react after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s release

‘Jai ho democracy ki’: Leaders react after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s release

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Peoples Deomocratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar in this file photo. Mufti was release after being in detention for more than a year. (PTI Photo )
         

Several political leaders, including National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, welcomed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti’s release late on Tuesday. Mufti’s release came after her preventive detention for more than 14 months ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir administration’s spokesperson, tweeted about Mufti’s release.

Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. She was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and then booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

“I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah, both former chief ministers, were also among the hundreds of political leaders who were detained hours before the Centre moved Parliament to scrap Article 370, divided the state into two Union Territories and imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley.

Omar was released on March 25 and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13.

“Thank God at last @MehboobaMufti has been released after more than15 months.This detention like that of Farooqsahib&@OmarAbdullah was unique one in our country,where the govt. ordered detention themselves don’t know reason and crime committed by these 3leaders.Jai ho democracy ki,” Ghulam Nabi Azad also posted on Twitter.

“Mehbooba Mufti has apparently been released. Great news. She has been through a very tough time. Wishing her all the best,” said Peoples’ Conference chairman Sajad Lone.

