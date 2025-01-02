Jailed pro-Khalistan Punjab MP Amritpal Singh to launch political party on January 14

Amritpal Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), is set to launch a new regional political party on January 14 along with a rally. The Khadoor Sahib MP plans to launch a new political party (HT_PRINT)

The ‘Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao’ rally has been organised for the announcement set to take place during the ‘Maghi Da Mela’ in Punjab's Sri Mukstar Sahib.

The controversial Sikh preacher was last airlifted from Dibrugarh to Delhi to take his oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5, 2024.

Amritpal Singh was arrested under the NSA on April 23, 2023 after a 36 day man-hunt by the Punjab police along with nine of his aides. Under the NSA, any person deemed a threat to the country can be detained for one year without charges.

He was appointed as the head of the Punjabi political group ‘Waris Punjab De’ in 2022. While he was chief of the group he also expressed pro-Khalistani sentiments in his speeches and was also implicated in the Ajnala police station attack, when several armed men assaulted police officers after one of their aides was arrested.

Tasrem Singh

In September this year, Amritpal Singh's father, Tasrem Singh had also expressed the desire to form a new political party in Punjab to address the need for “welfare for all”.

After offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Amritpal Singh's father and mother addressed the media and stated that a new party was required to strengthen Punjab while it was going through a sensitive phase.

“The party will be for the welfare of all and will follow the principle of ‘manas ki jaat sabhay eke pechanbo’ (equality of mankind),” he said on the fourth foundation day of Amritpal’s organisation, Waris Punjab De,” Tasrem Singh said.