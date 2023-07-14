‘Good that he showed concern…’: Jairam Ramesh takes dig at PM Modi over flood situation in Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a dig at prime minister Modi after he spoke to union home minister Amit Shah to inquire about the flood situation in Delhi. Mocking Modi for showing 'such concern', the Congress leader asked why the prime minister made no inquiries at the height of ethnic violence in Manipur; the PM was then in the United States. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(ANI)

"Prime Minister dialled Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning?" Ramesh tweeted.

"Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he's taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur..."

Ramesh's barb comes after reports said on Thursday that Modi - in France on a two-day visit during which he will be the Guest of Honour for French National Day celebrations - spoke to Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as the national capital battles widespread floods.

It is unclear if Modi spoke to Arvind Kejriwal, who is the Delhi chief minister.

The flood situation in Delhi has been near catastrophic levels over the past few days as the Yamuna overflows its banks because of heavy rain and overflowing barrages upriver.

Water levels fell slightly to 208.46 metres on Friday - from 208.62 on Thursday but the situation remains tense as the river is still well over the mark of 205.33 metres.

Across large parts of the city, roads have turned into mini rivers of raging floodwaters, entering homes and offices and washing away cars. Bus terminals have been closed and metro services affected as people struggle to reach their jobs or even buy groceries.

Tens of thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas in the city and along the swollen banks of the Yamuna. However, in heartrending scenes, many refused to budge for fear of losing their homes and belongings, prompting Kejriwal to issue pleas and appeals.

Schools and colleges across the national capital region have been closed till Sunday.

According to the Central Water Commission, the floods in Delhi - which, it has been pointed out, has not actually received that much rainfall, can be attributed to reasons like heavy release of rainwaters from Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana, which reached Delhi quicker than anticipated. A CWC official said this may be because the overflowing Yamuna has less space to occupy. Increased amounts of silt on the river bed may be another reason for the floods.