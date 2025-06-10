Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi for ‘failing to protect dignity of India and Indians’

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and accused it of "failing" to protect and safeguard the dignity of India and Indians abroad. This comes after a video of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at an airport in the United States went viral on social media. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that PM Modi talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention in the mistreatment of Indians(ANI)

The Congress MP Jairam Ramesh again criticised the Modi government after United States President Donald Trump announced the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. In a social media post on X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The Modi government is continuously failing to protect the honour of India and Indians. For the first time in history, a foreign head of state announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in India's absence. US President Trump is constantly claiming to enforce a ceasefire by pressuring India. For the past year, Indian citizens and students living in America have been repeatedly mistreated, but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence, or it should be assumed that he is unable to muster the courage to speak.”

The Congress leader demanded that Prime Minister Modi immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention in the "mistreatment" and "atrocities" being committed against Indians in America.

The social media post reads, "He is the Prime Minister of India, it is his most important responsibility to protect the honour and dignity of India and Indians. We demand that Prime Minister Modi should immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention in the mistreatment and atrocities being committed against Indians in America."

Congress leaders have been attacking and questioning the government over Trump's self-claimed intervention during the India-Pakistan conflict. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.