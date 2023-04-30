Jairam Ramesh's pitstop in Karnataka: ‘Owner relieved that Nandini…’

As Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh campaigned in poll-bound Karnataka, he posted a photo on Sunday in front of a store adjacent to Koppa's Gajanana Bhavana restaurant. Making it a poll pitch, Jairam Ramesh said the owner of the store where Nandini products are available -- as written on the board -- was relieved that a Congress government would be coming to power and that "Nandini would get a fresh lease of life". Read | What is Amul-Nandini controversy that erupted political slugfest in Karnataka? Jairam Ramesh posted a photo from Karnataka's Koppa which had a Nandini reference.

"The owner in Koppa was heaving a sigh of relief that a Congress Sarkara was taking over shortly and Nandini would get a fresh lease of life," Jairam Ramesh tweeted as Nandini became a major issue ahead of the election.

In April, Gujarat's Amul announced the launch of fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru which was met with stiff opposition as the state has its own dairy brand Nandini. As the Congress blamed the BJP for the entry of Amul, the BJP said the actual entry of Amul in Karnataka took place during the Congress regime.

Rahul Gandhi too made a statement as he bought Nandini's ice cream and called it the best during the campaigning.

"Nandini is Karnataka's own. It has been made by your hard work. During Congress' time, there used to be so high production of milk through Nandini that we used to give milk to school children. Now the BJP has created a fake shortage of milk to bring in Gujarat's Amul. What happened in the last three years?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Nandini on Saturday.

Jairam Ramesh in an interview with PTI said Karnataka needs Vitamin P after four years of BJP rule and P stands for performance, not polarisation. The Congress would get a "clear majority" that would render "Operation Lotus" totally unnecessary, Jairam Ramesh said.

