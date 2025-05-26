Jaishankar calls Congress allegation of ‘informing’ Pakistan before Operation Sindoor ‘dishonest’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday called the Congress party's accusations of him ‘informing’ Pakistan about India's “Operation Sindoor” as “dishonest” and “a misrepresentation of events,” people familiar with the developments during the consultative committee meeting of the Parliament said. Jaishankar appealed for “national unity” in keeping with the spirit of conversations the MPs delegations were having in various global capitals.(PTI file)

The Congress party on Monday raised the issue of the minister allegedly informing Pakistan before India's military strikes on terror infrastructure during the consultative committee meeting on cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar appealed for “national unity” in keeping with the spirit of conversations the MPs delegations were having in various global capitals. The anti-terror delegation of MPs from various political parties are briefing various countries about India's position on cross-border terrorism from Pakistan post “Operation Sindoor.”

What Rahul Gandhi said?

A huge controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi had accused Jaishankar of publicly admitting that the Centre had informed Pakistan of the action. He asked how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost as a result of such information being shared with Islamabad.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared an undated video of Jaishankar in which the minister was heard saying, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, 'We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military. So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice.”

“Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that the GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?” the Rae Bareli MP had asked in a post on X.

The ministry of external affairs had denied Gandhi's accusations and said anyone suggesting so would be guilty of ‘utter misrepresentation’ of facts.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) had also fact-checked the video and debunked claims that Jaishankar had said India informed Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor. It's Fact Check Unit said the minister had not made any such statement and that he was being misquoted.