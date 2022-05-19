Home / India News / Jaishankar calls for zero tolerance to cross-border terrorism at BRICS meet
Jaishankar calls for zero tolerance to cross-border terrorism at BRICS meet

  • EAM S Jaishankar said BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. “We must live up to these commitments,” he said.
Foreign ministers address the BRICS meet virtually on Thursday. (Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) must display zero tolerance towards terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. 

Jaishankar, who addressed a virtual meeting of the bloc, spoke about eight key points during his address. 

He said that BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. “We must live up to these commitments,” he said.

He said the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities, adding that this must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world.

“BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform.” 

Jaishankar also spoke about pressing for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice.

'We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains."

A globalised and digitised world will give due regard to trust and transparency, he said, adding sustainable development goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner.

