Jaishankar inaugurates Indian consulates in Russia's Yekaterinburg and Kazan

India now has four Consulates General in Russia, with two already established in Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok. India also has two Honorary Consuls General in Astrakhan and Ekaterinburg, with its Embassy in Moscow.

He highlighted Yekaterinburg's strategic role in Russia's industrial landscape, noting that the city is often referred to as the country's third capital and serves as a gateway to Siberia.

He pointed to its strengths in heavy engineering, gem cutting, defence manufacturing, metallurgy, nuclear fuel, chemicals and medical equipment. He said the opening of the Consulate would help strengthen technological, scientific, economic and trade cooperation.

"Yekaterinburg is often called the third capital of Russia due to its industrial importance and is the gateway to Siberia. Known for its heavy engineering, gem cutting, defence manufacturing, metallurgy, nuclear fuel, chemicals and medical equipment, the region hosts one of the most prominent international economic forums in Russia, the INNOPROM. The opening of the consulate will give impetus to enable and strengthen the technological, scientific, economic, and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries," Jaishankar stated.

On Kazan, the EAM said the city is one of the most visited in Russia after Moscow and Saint Petersburg, known for its cultural diversity and its role as a bridge between Russia and Asia.

He also noted Kazan's industrial strengths, including oil production and refining, fertilisers, automobiles, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment.

“Kazan is one of the most visited cities in Russia after Moscow and Saint Petersburg. The region is a multicultural and multiethnic hub and acts as a bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia. The Consulate will help strengthen people-to-people ties by encouraging cross-cultural exchanges,” Jaishankar said.

"Kazan is well known for its oil production and refining, for fertilisers, automobiles, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment. I am confident that with the opening of the two new consulates, there will be a further strengthening of India-Russia ties, and this will surely mark a new phase in our relationship," he added.

Jaishankar also underscored the presence of a sizeable Indian community in Russia, including more than 30,000 students. He said that around 7,000 students fall under the jurisdiction of the new Consulate in Kazan and another 3,000 under the Consulate in Yekaterinburg.

Following the inauguration, Jaishankar said he was "delighted to inaugurate" the new Consulates alongside Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Ambassador Vinay Kumar, and representatives from Sverdlovsk and Tatarstan, in a post on X.

He also added that the missions would boost trade, tourism, and economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to inaugurate Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, alongside DFM Andrey Rudenko, Amb Vinay Kumar and representatives from Sverdlovsk and Tatarstan. Confident that the establishment of the new Consulates will boost trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between India and Russia," the post read.

After the inauguration, he interacted with members of the Indian community and "friends of India" in Moscow, calling the engagement a pleasant experience.

"Nice to interact with members of the Indian community and friends of India in Moscow," the EAM said in another post.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Moscow to pay his respects, noting that Gandhi's ideals and teachings “are more relevant than ever.”