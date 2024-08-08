Jaishankar to embark on 3-day Maldives visit in renewed push for stronger ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day visit to the Maldives signalling a renewed effort to bolster the partnership between the two nations. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI/X/DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar’s visit to the island nation is his first since January 2023 and follows the recent visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

The Maldives, a key maritime neighbour to India, holds a strategic position in the Indian Ocean and has long been considered an essential partner in India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its 'SAGAR' vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region. Jaishankar’s trip is expected to focus on enhancing this partnership, exploring new avenues for cooperation, and addressing concerns that have surfaced in the past year.

“The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives from 09-11 August 2024. The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives, H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further,” it added.

The visit comes on the heels of a significant shift in Maldives’ foreign policy under President Muizzu, who has sought to recalibrate the country's relations with India.

The ties between the two nations were strained after Muizzu, who won the presidency on an "India Out" campaign, took steps to distance the Maldives from India and foster closer ties with China.

One of Muizzu’s early actions in office was the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldivian territory, fulfilling a key campaign promise.

However, Muizu's presence at Modi's inauguration ceremony was seen as a positive step towards mending relations.