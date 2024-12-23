Menu Explore
Jaishankar to visit US from December 24-29, first since Donald Trump's election victory

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2024 06:37 PM IST

It will be the first high-level visit from India to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be on six-day visit to the United States from Tuesday, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday.

“External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit the United States of America from 24-29 December, 2024. He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues. During the visit, EAM will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the USA,” the MEA said in a statement.

It is the first high-level visit from India to the United States after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

ALSO READ: S Jaishankar says India can never permit others to have veto on its choices

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI file)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI file)

What Jaishankar said on Trump at HTLS 2024

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Jaishankar had said the outcome of US elections reflected the American electorate's growing dissatisfaction with the effects of globalisation.

The minister added that the US will “become more self-aware under the Donald Trump administration regarding its economic and manufacturing interests, as the nature of technology is linked to national security.”

In another development, US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on December 19 highlighted the potential of the India-US partnership.

“We need, together, to lower tariffs, not to see them go up. We need, together, to increase trade and to make it more fair and equal. We need to, together, make sure that there's training and talent that meets the needs of companies on both sides of the Indo-Pacific,” ANI quoted the ambassador as saying.

“We have to protect our trademarks and our intellectual property, and we have to make sure that transportation and infrastructure exists, for India to reach its goals more quickly, that is in the American interest, and vice versa, in the Indian interest as well. So let us renew our commitment to being more ambitious, to not settling for what is, and what is good, but reaching for what can be and what will be great,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

