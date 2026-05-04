Jalukbari election result LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am; all eyes on Himanta’s seat
The battle for Assam is in its final stage. Jalukbari, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma, is Assembly Constituency No. 51 in Kamrup Metropolitan district.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: The battle for Assam is set to enter its final stage with the counting of votes on Monday, May 4, which will determine whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power. EVMs now hold the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state. They will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts....Read More
The five constituencies that cover the core urban and suburban areas of Guwahati after delimitation include the Dispur Assembly constituency, the Dimoria Assembly constituency (SC reserved), the New Guwahati Assembly constituency, the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, and the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.
Jalukbari, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma, is Assembly Constituency No. 51 in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district. It falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and covers parts of Guwahati city, including the Jalukbari locality. It is known for its educational institutions and connectivity via NH-27.
Sarma of the BJP won the seat with 130,762 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections, securing a 73.52% vote share and defeating Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 92,677 votes. He had previously contested the seat as a Congress candidate in 2011.
Past results heavily shape expectations, and Jalukbari has consistently delivered decisive victories. In previous elections, there have been very high vote shares for the sitting MLA.
Assam exit poll predictions 2026
Exit polls have predicted a historic third consecutive term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. Projections from agencies such as Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya indicate a comfortable majority for the saffron alliance, with some suggesting the BJP could cross the 100-seat mark.
Most surveys place the incumbent alliance well above 80 seats, while the Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance is projected to secure around 25 to 35 seats.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: Voter turnout this year
The voter turnout in Jalukbari stood at 81.68% this year, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. Polling largely took place peacefully.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: What to expect today
- Competitive verdict likely: Guwahati is expected to see close contests instead of just a one-sided sweep.
- Edge but not certainty: Exit polls have indicated an advantage for the ruling alliance.
- Opposition optimism: Rival parties have so far remained confident of pulling off surprises.
- Shifting early trends: Initial leads might as well change through the morning as counting progresses.
- High attention race: Guwahati remains one of the most closely watched urban battlegrounds.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: What’s at stake
In recent elections, Jalukbari has always been one of the most decisive seats in Assam. Sarma won with a vote share of over 75%, securing one of the largest victory margins in the state, setting a strong benchmark for today’s result. Considering there is a sizable and largely urban electorate, even a 5–10 percentage point shift in vote share could end up being significant in political terms, even if it does not change the final winner. Analysts will be closely watching turnout conversion.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: What to expect in Jalukbari today
Jalukbari happens to be one of the most closely tracked seats due to its symbolic weight, and is not expected to be a cliffhanger contest. While early trends could fluctuate before stabilising, attention remains firmly on the winning margin. The result will shape the political narrative emerging from Guwahati.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: How will the counting unfold?
Every constituency will go through multiple rounds of EVM counting after postal ballots are tallied. In the first few rounds, early leads are likely to fluctuate, especially in close contests. Final trends generally stabilize after a substantial number of rounds are completed.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: Tight security as tensions rise on counting day
Security has reportedly been stepped up at all counting centres in Guwahati, with multi-layered arrangements in place. There is increased vigilance following allegations and counter-allegations in the run-up to counting day. While political parties have deployed counting agents, authorities have demanded that there be strict adherence to counting protocols.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’ as a flashpoint
‘‘Justice for Zubeen Garg” has emerged as an emotional talking point during the campaign. The tragedy has resonated particularly among younger voters and cultural groups. Garg’s death is not a traditional electoral issue, but it has certainly become symbolic of broader sentiments around identity, accountability and public voice in Assam’s political discourse.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: Key issues in focus in Jalukbari
Local issues in Jalukbari include urban infrastructure, road connectivity, flooding in certain pockets, and rising cost of living. Leadership and governance have played a central role too. Local concerns and leadership factors make Jalukbari a unique electoral battleground.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: What we know about exit polls
Exit polls across Assam have largely indicated an advantage for the BJP-led alliance. Jalukbari is likely to follow the trend, but projections for the seat reportedly seem to indicate that the margin could be narrower than in previous elections.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: Spotlight on a high-profile contest
This year, Jalukbari is in sharp focus as the constituency of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The seat has in fact long been considered a stronghold. A comfortable win is going to reinforce dominance, and any dip in margin could carry political significance.
Jalukbari election result LIVE: Counting begins across Guwahati at 8 am
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots are being taken up first, and early trends are expected within the next 30–45 minutes. While EVM counting will follow in multiple rounds, clearer leads are expected to emerge only after the first few rounds are completed.