Jammu and Kashmir live: Governor addresses media after dissolving assembly

In a sudden development, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor tonight dissolved the state assembly, which has been in suspended animation, shortly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government.

The decision by Governor Satyapal Malik to dissolve the state assembly under the relevant provisions in the state constitution was announced in an official communique. The state is now headed for another spell of central rule beyond December 18 when the governor’s rule comes to an end.

Earlier, former chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti staked the claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.

Here are the live updates: