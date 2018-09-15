Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections to be held from Oct 8-16, results on Oct 20

Municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held over four phases starting 8 October, the state’s chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra said on Saturday.

Elections will be held in four phases starting from 8 October, 10 October, 13 October and 16 October, Kabra said. The counting will take place on October 20.

The announcement comes days after the state’s two prominent parties, the National Conference and the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they will not participate in municipal and panchayat polls in the state.

