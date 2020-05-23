Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally nears 1500-mark with 40 new cases

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 02:41 IST

Forty people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the Union Territory’s tally to 1,489.

Officials said that 33 new positive cases were reported from the Kashmir division while seven people tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the Jammu division.

A total of 20 people - 18 in Kashmir and two in Jammu- have died of the virus in the Union Territory so far.

All districts of the Kashmir division, except Ganderbal, has reported fresh cases taking the division’s tally to 1,271. A jump of 18 cases was recorded in the Shopian district while there were single digit jumps in eight other districts of the Valley.

Jammu division’s tally climbed to 218 with fresh cases recorded in Sambha, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“36 more patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals - one from Jammu and 35 in Kashmir,” according to an official statement.

Of the total 1,489 total cases in the UT, 720 have recovered from the disease, which means the rate of recovery stands at 48%. Of the recovered, 650 are in Kashmir and 70 in Jammu.

A total of 603 Covid-19 cases are active in the Valley and 146 in Jammu.

At least 1.28 lakh people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 32,077 in home quarantine, 73 in hospital quarantine and 25,132 under home surveillance.

Besides, 70,466 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Two corona positive women had died at two Kashmir hospitals and 59 persons including 21 police personnel and a doctor had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.