e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally nears 1500-mark with 40 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally nears 1500-mark with 40 new cases

Of the total 1,489 total cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 720 have recovered from the disease, which means the rate of recovery stands at 48%.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 02:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A vegetable vendor pushes his cycle past migrant women filling containers with water a roadside tap during lockdown in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
A vegetable vendor pushes his cycle past migrant women filling containers with water a roadside tap during lockdown in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.(Nitin Kanotra /HT Photo )
         

Forty people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the Union Territory’s tally to 1,489.

Officials said that 33 new positive cases were reported from the Kashmir division while seven people tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the Jammu division.

A total of 20 people - 18 in Kashmir and two in Jammu- have died of the virus in the Union Territory so far.

All districts of the Kashmir division, except Ganderbal, has reported fresh cases taking the division’s tally to 1,271. A jump of 18 cases was recorded in the Shopian district while there were single digit jumps in eight other districts of the Valley.

Jammu division’s tally climbed to 218 with fresh cases recorded in Sambha, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“36 more patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals - one from Jammu and 35 in Kashmir,” according to an official statement.

Of the total 1,489 total cases in the UT, 720 have recovered from the disease, which means the rate of recovery stands at 48%. Of the recovered, 650 are in Kashmir and 70 in Jammu.

A total of 603 Covid-19 cases are active in the Valley and 146 in Jammu.

At least 1.28 lakh people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 32,077 in home quarantine, 73 in hospital quarantine and 25,132 under home surveillance.

Besides, 70,466 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Two corona positive women had died at two Kashmir hospitals and 59 persons including 21 police personnel and a doctor had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In