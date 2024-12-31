Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 31, 2024, is -15.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.1 °C and -12.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 07:24 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.0 °C and -11.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.1 °C and -12.7 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 31, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 31, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 1, 2025-15.05Light snow
January 2, 2025-12.02Light snow
January 3, 2025-11.85Light snow
January 4, 2025-10.72Light snow
January 5, 2025-12.85Snow
January 6, 2025-13.03Snow
January 7, 2025-16.36Snow

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.65 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.59 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.52 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.91 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.56 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
