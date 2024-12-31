Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.0 °C and -11.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.



With temperatures ranging between -24.1 °C and -12.7 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 -15.05 Light snow January 2, 2025 -12.02 Light snow January 3, 2025 -11.85 Light snow January 4, 2025 -10.72 Light snow January 5, 2025 -12.85 Snow January 6, 2025 -13.03 Snow January 7, 2025 -16.36 Snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

