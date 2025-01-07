Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -31.66 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 7, 2025, is -20.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -31.66 °C and -15.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:30 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.81 °C and -13.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between -31.66 °C and -15.81 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 -20.79 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 -13.44 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 -14.24 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 -11.89 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 -14.94 Light snow January 13, 2025 -16.48 Light snow January 14, 2025 -16.96 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



