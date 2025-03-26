Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -16.55 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 26, 2025, is -8.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.55 °C and -7.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.39 °C and -7.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.

With temperatures ranging between -16.55 °C and -7.19 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 -8.54 Snow March 28, 2025 -7.91 Light snow March 29, 2025 -10.46 Light snow March 30, 2025 -11.01 Broken clouds March 31, 2025 -10.60 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 -10.44 Sky is clear April 2, 2025 -10.89 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.