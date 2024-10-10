Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.96 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 -1.94 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 -1.31 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 -0.69 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 -1.56 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 -0.83 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 0.07 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 -1.22 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 10, 2024, is -5.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.96 °C and -3.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.19 °C and -0.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.With temperatures ranging between -9.96 °C and -3.49 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

