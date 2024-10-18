Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.41 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 -5.06 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 -3.24 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 -2.57 °C Light snow October 22, 2024 -3.26 °C Light snow October 23, 2024 -4.25 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 -1.66 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 -0.99 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 18, 2024, is -5.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.41 °C and -3.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -10.61 °C and -2.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between -11.41 °C and -3.94 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

