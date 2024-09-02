 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 2, 2024, is 6.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.02 °C and 8.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.98 °C and 5.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

With temperatures ranging between 2.02 °C and 8.48 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 3, 2024 5.05 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 4.27 °C Rain and snow
September 5, 2024 6.77 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 6.46 °C Light rain
September 7, 2024 5.61 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 5.43 °C Light rain
September 9, 2024 5.33 °C Rain and snow

Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 02, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
