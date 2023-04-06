Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K records 8,938cr worth inflow of funds under schemes from Centre

J&K records 8,938cr worth inflow of funds under schemes from Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 06, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The figures were shared by the J&K department of information and public relations ,in a statement, after reviewing the overall performance of the UT under different parameters of registering growth and progress during 2022-23.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest ever inflow of funds, to the tune of 8,938 crore, and jobs for at least two lakh. sixty thousand people have been generated under the Central Sponsored Schemes in 2022-23, officials privy to the matter said on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference in Jammu. (PTI)

“In a major achievement, highest ever funds have been spent under the flagship Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by J&K in the previous financial year 2022-23. Moreover, an employment for 2,63,595 people was also generated in the UT under different schemes during this period,” said one of the officials, on anonymity.

The figures were shared by the J&K department of information and public relations ,in a statement, after reviewing the overall performance of the UT under different parameters of registering growth and progress during 2022-23.

Earlier, the Union territory had received 7,655 crore during 2021-22 under the CSS, which was enhanced to 8,938 crore during the previous fiscal, registering a growth of nearly 15% for the recently concluded financial year, said an official.

The figures for 2022-23 are further subjected to reconciliation with Reserve Bank of India, and the office of the accountant general, J&K, the statement said.

Sharing the details of jobs generated, an official said: “The number during 2021-22 was 2,53,158. This also recorded an increase of 10,437 livelihood opportunities in J&K this year.”

With respect to revenue collection under Goods and Services Tax for March, 2023 the J&K registered a growth of 29.42% much more than the states/UTs of Punjab (10.37), Chandigarh (10.09), Delhi (17.72), Rajasthan (15.80), Himachal Pradesh (8.11)and Haryana (16.93), the statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
achievement chandigarh delhi employment flagship goods and services tax growth haryana himachal pradesh jammu and kashmir jobs performance period progress punjab rajasthan reserve bank of india union territory ut
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP