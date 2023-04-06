J&K records 8,938cr worth inflow of funds under schemes from Centre

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest ever inflow of funds, to the tune of ₹8,938 crore, and jobs for at least two lakh. sixty thousand people have been generated under the Central Sponsored Schemes in 2022-23, officials privy to the matter said on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference in Jammu. (PTI)

“In a major achievement, highest ever funds have been spent under the flagship Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by J&K in the previous financial year 2022-23. Moreover, an employment for 2,63,595 people was also generated in the UT under different schemes during this period,” said one of the officials, on anonymity.

The figures were shared by the J&K department of information and public relations ,in a statement, after reviewing the overall performance of the UT under different parameters of registering growth and progress during 2022-23.

Earlier, the Union territory had received ₹7,655 crore during 2021-22 under the CSS, which was enhanced to ₹8,938 crore during the previous fiscal, registering a growth of nearly 15% for the recently concluded financial year, said an official.

The figures for 2022-23 are further subjected to reconciliation with Reserve Bank of India, and the office of the accountant general, J&K, the statement said.

Sharing the details of jobs generated, an official said: “The number during 2021-22 was 2,53,158. This also recorded an increase of 10,437 livelihood opportunities in J&K this year.”

With respect to revenue collection under Goods and Services Tax for March, 2023 the J&K registered a growth of 29.42% much more than the states/UTs of Punjab (10.37), Chandigarh (10.09), Delhi (17.72), Rajasthan (15.80), Himachal Pradesh (8.11)and Haryana (16.93), the statement read.