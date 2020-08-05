e-paper
Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns: Reports

Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns: Reports

GC Murmu was appointed the first governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

GC Murmu was appointed the first governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019.(HT Photo)
         

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has resigned from his position, said All India Radio. His decision coincides with the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories by the parliament.

Murmu was appointed the first governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019. He took over from Satya Pal Malik, the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials privy to the developments said Murmu is likely to be appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India after Rajiv Mehrishi retires as CAG next week. However, there is no official confirmation as of now.

The officials quoted above also said that Murmu is likely to be replaced by Rajesh Mohar as the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, Murmu approved the creation of Block Development Fund of Rs 25 lakh to be used at the discretion of the block development council chairpersons, according to JK administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

On his last day in office, Mumu also met the army commander of northern command Lt General Y K Joshi to discuss the overall security management of the Union Territory.

