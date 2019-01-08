Nationwide trade union strike LIVE: Protesters block vehicles and trains, many detained in Bengal

Central trade unions have launched a two-day nationwide strike in protest against the government’s ‘anti-worker policies’. The trade unions are demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.

The major trade unions on strike include INTUC, AITUC and CITU, among others. RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh or BMS is not participating in the strike.

9:35 am IST School bus attacked, driver beaten up in Bengal Scuffles broke out between police and protesters in West Bengal’s Asansol. In Barasat, a school bus was attacked and the driver beaten up.





9:28 am IST Protesters block trains in Bengal Protests underway at Rupsa, Jaleswar and Datan in Bhadrak-Kharagpur railway section and Raghunathbari in Haldia railway section, reports news agency ANI.





9:25 am IST CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty detained in Bengal Police detain leader of the CPI(M) in state assembly Sujan Chakraborty and several Left workers after he led a procession of protesters in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur and blocked an arterial road.





9:20 am IST Bus driver sports helmet fearing attack Buddhadev Bakshi, a driver of Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC), sports a helmet given by the department fearing attacks during the two-day Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions, in Kolkata.





9:15 am IST Protesters block trains, throw banana leaves on overhead wires Train services came to a halt in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram, Hasnabad-Bongaon, Krishnagar, Duttapukur and Lakshmikantapur. At Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, protesters threw banana leaves on overhead wires to disrupt train movement. Trains were also blocked in Samudragarh station of East Burdwan district.





9:10 am IST Police lathicharge protesters in Bengal Police resort to lathi charge in Srirampore in Hooghly district of West Bengal as protesters try to remove roadblocks. Scuffles broke out in Barasat and Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district as well. Protesters also vandalised a bus at Garia in the south fringes of Kolkata.





Protests in Karnataka Protesters take out rally in Hubli, Karnataka.





Police detain CPI(M) workers in Kolkata Police in Kolkata, West Bengal, detain CPI(M) workers protesting in support of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by central trade unions.





Protesters block roads in Bhubaneswar Members of central trade unions hold protests and block commuters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.





Protesters block railway line in Howrah Members of central trade unions block railway line in Howrah, West Bengal, demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.




