 Nationwide trade union strike LIVE: Protesters block vehicles and trains, many detained in Bengal
Jan 08, 2019-Tuesday
LIVE BLOG

Central trade unions have launched a two-day nationwide strike in protest against the government's 'anti-worker policies'. The trade unions are demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 08, 2019 09:35 IST
highlights

Central trade unions have launched a two-day nationwide strike in protest against the government’s ‘anti-worker policies’. The trade unions are demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.

The major trade unions on strike include INTUC, AITUC and CITU, among others. RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh or BMS is not participating in the strike.

Follow live updates here:

9:35 am IST

School bus attacked, driver beaten up in Bengal

Scuffles broke out between police and protesters in West Bengal’s Asansol. In Barasat, a school bus was attacked and the driver beaten up.

9:28 am IST

Protesters block trains in Bengal

Protests underway at Rupsa, Jaleswar and Datan in Bhadrak-Kharagpur railway section and Raghunathbari in Haldia railway section, reports news agency ANI.

9:25 am IST

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty detained in Bengal

Police detain leader of the CPI(M) in state assembly Sujan Chakraborty and several Left workers after he led a procession of protesters in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur and blocked an arterial road.

9:20 am IST

Bus driver sports helmet fearing attack

Buddhadev Bakshi, a driver of Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC), sports a helmet given by the department fearing attacks during the two-day Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions, in Kolkata.

9:15 am IST

Protesters block trains, throw banana leaves on overhead wires

Train services came to a halt in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram, Hasnabad-Bongaon, Krishnagar, Duttapukur and Lakshmikantapur. At Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, protesters threw banana leaves on overhead wires to disrupt train movement. Trains were also blocked in Samudragarh station of East Burdwan district.

9:10 am IST

Police lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Police resort to lathi charge in Srirampore in Hooghly district of West Bengal as protesters try to remove roadblocks. Scuffles broke out in Barasat and Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district as well. Protesters also vandalised a bus at Garia in the south fringes of Kolkata.

9:05 am IST

Protests in Karnataka

Protesters take out rally in Hubli, Karnataka.

8:55 am IST

Police detain CPI(M) workers in Kolkata

Police in Kolkata, West Bengal, detain CPI(M) workers protesting in support of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

8:45 am IST

Protesters block roads in Bhubaneswar

Members of central trade unions hold protests and block commuters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.

8:15 am IST

Protesters block railway line in Howrah

Members of central trade unions block railway line in Howrah, West Bengal, demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.

8:00 am IST

Protesters block train in Assam

Central trade unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes, among others.