From allowing food delivery in Jantar Mantar to broken pavements turning into ammunition, Delhi Police and central security agencies have spent the past two months reviewing their handling of the July protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), identifying lapses and preparing for a fresh round of demonstrations on October 2. With protesters from various civil society groups announcing their return to Jantar Mantar on Friday, police officers admit they are better prepared this time, having conducted a 360-degree review of the security arrangements and response to the protests two months ago. The latest demonstrations center on demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Police have requisitioned at least 20 CAPF companies and placed personnel around Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned demonstrations. (PTI)

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One of the biggest lapses identified during the review was allowing food delivery to the protest site, people aware of the matter said.

“After getting permission, there was unfettered access for all people at Jantar Mantar and on top of that there was free food. We are not mocking the students or civilians who joined the movement, but many stayed overnight at Jantar Mantar simply because free food and water were available. At one point, organisers had to stop asking people to send food. Different groups also brought water and juice to the spot. This arrangement could have continued for months. Criminal elements take advantage of the opportunity,” one officer said.

Also Read: No permission for anti-EC stir at Jantar Mantar, say Delhi Police; security upped across Lutyens’ Delhi

Broken pavements identified as potential security risks

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{{^usCountry}} Another official said police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) had identified stretches in and around the New Delhi area where broken pavements and walls could pose a security risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another official said police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) had identified stretches in and around the New Delhi area where broken pavements and walls could pose a security risk. {{/usCountry}}

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“Stones from broken pavements were used as projectiles last time. This went unnoticed previously. Some criminals broke stones from the pavements and used them to throw at the police and security forces. This time, while the pavements have been fixed, stretches where repairs were not possible have been identified and are being guarded. CCTV cameras have been placed across New Delhi so this will deter anyone trying to instigate violence.”

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Also read: Jantar Mantar news: Several protesters seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's arrest over ‘dissent’ row detained

Anti-riot drills focus on handling protesters filming police

In the past two months, Delhi Police have conducted extensive anti-riot drills across the city and counselled personnel on how to deal with protesters who record them on their phones and go live at demonstration sites.

“This was an important aspect of training in the last two days. There were sessions on how not to get perturbed if protesters start recording them on camera and doing live sessions. All these things are new for any force and are not mentioned in any drill. Many people take advantage of this and try to get police personnel on the ground to react, which gives them more hits. The anti-riot and protest-handling mock drills focused on this too,” an officer said.

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A similar session on how CRPF’s Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were spotted giving interviews and also caught on tape deliberately tripping protesters was flagged in their internal review meeting.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra, Yogendra Yadav among nearly 150 detained in Delhi protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Concerns over pellet guns

Police officers aware of the matter said that while RAF personnel are back in the New Delhi area, it was likely that no pellets of any kind would be used this time. The use of pellet guns during the July 20 CJP protest has become a major point of contention, with the opposition and CJP stepping up pressure on the Delhi Police over its handling of the protests.

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While there has been no official confirmation of pellet-gun use against protesters, an entry in the Parliament Street Police Station’s daily diary, as reported by HT, recorded the use of anti-riot guns and plastic pellets by Rapid Action Force personnel during the protest. The issue has triggered demands for an independent probe into the police response to the protests, particularly allegations that pellets were fired on students. The Supreme Court has already constituted a five-member high-powered enquiry committee headed by former judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses during the protests.

Also read: Pellet guns, harassment of women, cop injuries focus of SC panel's probe into CJP protest

Preparations for upcoming demonstrations

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Unlike the July CJP protests, police have not granted permission for the October 2 demonstrations. Since Monday, Delhi Police have requisitioned at least 20 CAPF companies, which have taken up positions in and around Jantar Mantar. Several stretches, including Sansad Marg, have also been sealed. Nearly 4,000 security personnel have been deployed across the New Delhi area.

“All major entry points are being monitored, and barricades have been set up. Areas in Central and South Delhi that connect to New Delhi will be shut for protesters heading to Jantar Mantar. Protesters will be stopped and sent back,” the first official said, adding that depending on the situation, police will take a call on closing the gates of different metro stations in the New Delhi area.

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Also read: Jantar Mantar, Kolkata, Chandigarh streets: Congress launches nationwide protest against ECI

Temporary detention facilities proposed

During their meetings, Delhi Police also proposed setting up temporary detention facilities at stadiums across the city, if protesters arrive in large numbers, refuse to disperse and insist on courting arrest.

To be sure, this is not a new measure - stadiums have been used for temporary detention during previous large-scale protests, such as the 2019-20 demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At these stadiums, which are turned into mini jails, detainees are allowed to leave later in the evening after crowds have thinned on the city’s roads.

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Frequently Asked Questions What were the main findings from the review conducted by Delhi Police regarding the protests? The main findings included allowing food delivery to the protest site and the risk posed by broken pavements and walls. How did the police prepare for the upcoming October 2 demonstrations? Police have requisitioned at least 20 CAPF companies, deployed nearly 4,000 personnel, and identified areas to monitor and seal off. What measures are being put in place to address potential violence during the protests? CCTV cameras have been placed across New Delhi, and anti-riot drills have been conducted to prepare personnel. Will pellet guns be used during the upcoming protests? It is likely that no pellets of any kind will be used during the upcoming demonstrations.