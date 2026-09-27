Old video sparks buzz: Delhi Police debunks Jantar Mantar ‘live protest’

The Delhi Police has clarified that a video purportedly showing a massive protest at Jantar Mantar was "old". The police also warned of legal action against those found spreading misinformation or circulating misleading content. The police noted that the footage being circulated was from a past event.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the claim of a "live, massive protest" at Jantar Mantar was false.

The police added that the footage being circulated was from a past event.

"The claim of a live, massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today is false," the post read. “The Video is Old: The footage being shared is archived material from a past event.”

"Legal action will be taken against those found deliberately spreading misinformation or circulating misleading content," the police warned.