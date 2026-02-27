Shillong, Highlighting Japan's role as a key development partner of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the bilateral relationship extends beyond infrastructure to youth empowerment, agriculture and sustainable livelihoods. Japan a key development partner of Meghalaya: CM Conrad K Sangma

Addressing the inaugural session of the sixth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave 'Kizuna' here on Thursday evening, Sangma said the India-Japan ties are anchored in mutual respect, democratic values and a shared vision for economic cooperation and sustainable development.

"Given the strength of the relationship between Japan and India, 'Kizuna' is the most appropriate theme for the conclave," he said.

Elaborating on Meghalaya's engagement with Japan, the chief minister said the partnership is not only about infrastructure but also about investing in people.

He said that 47 nurses from the state have been placed in Japan and that following his visit to Japan in April 2025, an MoU was signed with a Japanese company to train and place 500 youth this year, scaling up to 5,000 over the next five years.

The state has also tied up with a company to facilitate placement of skilled youth in Japan, while a Japanese language training centre has been set up in Shillong to equip aspiring candidates with language proficiency.

In the field of agricultural innovation, Sangma said India's first commercial production of shiitake blocks is underway in Upper Shillong with technology and marketing support from YATS company of Japan.

The facility has a capacity to produce 1,50,000 inoculated shiitake blocks per annum and is expected to benefit over 1,000 farmers in the state, he said.

The chief minister said Meghalaya is also exploring the production of its own sake using local rice in partnership with Sasaki Sake Brewery.

Referring to the long-standing association with the Japan International Cooperation Agency , he said the agency has invested significantly in infrastructure, sustainable forestry and tourism in the state.

Under the JICA-supported MegLIFE project, 22,500 hectares of forests are being restored across 500 villages in 11 districts, he said.

Sangma said the renovation of the Umiam Hydro Power Station and the Umiam-Umtru Stage-III Hydroelectric Power Station is being undertaken with JICA's support.

He also noted that the nearly 19-km-long river bridge linking Dhubri in Assam to Phulwari in Meghalaya is primarily funded by JICA.

Observing that 74 per cent of Meghalaya's population is below 35 years of age, Sangma proposed the establishment of a Meghalaya-Japan Skill Corridor.

"The youthful energy of Meghalaya can be paired with Japan's technological mastery," he said.

He also highlighted cultural collaboration, stating that the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has featured an exclusive Japanese pavilion over the past two years, showcasing Japanese traditions, cuisine and live performances.

Inviting Japanese businesses and academic institutions to partner with the state, the chief minister said key areas of collaboration could include circular economy and climate resilience, technology, agriculture and sustainable tourism.

Earlier, Sangma visited an exhibition of artefacts from the Imphal Peace Museum and the North East Archives.

Ambassador of Japan to India Ono Keiichi, N J Gangte, Secretary and OSD , Ministry of External Affairs and Acting DDG, ICWA, Takuro Takeuchi, and Chief Representative, JICA India, attended the programme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.