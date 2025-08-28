Japan, China visits to further national interest: PM Modi ahead of 4-day visit amid Trump tariff tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night departed from New Delhi for Japan to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, from where he will travel to China. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.(PTI)

The tour eastwards comes as India has been hit by a massive 50 per cent tariff rate by the US, half of which is imposed as “penalty” for buying oil from Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin will also be there for the summit in China.

In the first leg, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. This will be PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and the first summit with Ishiba. “During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years,” Modi said in his departure statement.

He spoke of advancing the cooperation “in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors”, besides “an opportunity to strengthen the civilizational bonds and cultural ties”.

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to China at President Xi's invitation from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin among other leaders. Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif will be there too.

“India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation. I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit,” he added.

Modi also underlined that his visit to Japan and China would further India's interest and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.