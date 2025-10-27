Jatayu statue, panchvati and Tulsidas chamber: What’s new for pilgrims at Ayodhya Ram Temple

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Monday that the pending construction work in the Ram temple and its premises, which includes a Panchvati complex, statues, and new temples, among others, is now complete. The Ram Janmabhoomi temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024. (@ShriRamTeerth)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to install a flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 in the presence of top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ceremony, reminiscent of the grand Pran Pratishtha, will also mark the beginning of the party’s new campaign, HT reported earlier.

A few more constructions, which are not related to the public, including a 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, and a few others, are the only ones that are ongoing, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“It is a pleasure to inform all devotees of Lord Ram that all temple construction work has been completed, including the main temple, the six temples within the fort—Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and Sheshavatar. Flagstaffs and urns have been installed on these temples,” the post read.