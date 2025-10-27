Jatayu statue, panchvati and Tulsidas chamber: What’s new for pilgrims at Ayodhya Ram Temple

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Monday that the pending construction work in the Ram temple and its premises, which includes a Panchvati complex, statues, and new temples, among others, is now complete.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to install a flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 in the presence of top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ceremony, reminiscent of the grand Pran Pratishtha, will also mark the beginning of the party’s new campaign, HT reported earlier.
A few more constructions, which are not related to the public, including a 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, and a few others, are the only ones that are ongoing, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
“It is a pleasure to inform all devotees of Lord Ram that all temple construction work has been completed, including the main temple, the six temples within the fort—Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and Sheshavatar. Flagstaffs and urns have been installed on these temples,” the post read.
What are the new additions to the temple premises?
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises will now have seven new pavilions that include temples dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Vashistha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and the sage's wife, Ahalya.
The new additions also include a temple dedicated to Saint Tulsidas.
Visitors can also catch a glimpse of the newly constructed statues of Jatayu, the mythological bird believed to have attempted to save Sita when she was taken to Lanka by Ravan, and the squirrel, who helped Ram build the Setu to Lanka, as they have also been installed within the temple premises.
According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, a 10-acre Panchavati complex has also been constructed.
Ground beautification, greenery, and landscaping are being carried out at a rapid pace by the Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) Group, and roads and paving are being laid according to the map by Larsen and Toubro (L&T).
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024. Along with PM Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, several Bollywood celebrities, top leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad and other affiliates of the saffron brigade were present in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony.