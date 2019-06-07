Jawan visiting home on Eid leave shot dead in Valley

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday killed a territorial army soldier at Sadoora in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A police statement said gunmen fired on Manzoor Beg, who was on leave and visiting his family for Eid, and wounded him critically. Beg was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The statement said an operation to track down the killers was undertaken and investigations had been started into the killing.

Beg was posted in South Kashmir’s militancy-hit Shopian district. On Wednesday, unidentified gunmen killed a woman and wounded another person in Pulwama district.

Unidentified gunmen abducted a soldier of the army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry from his home in Qazipora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam in March. He later managed to escape and reach his unit safely. In June last year, army soldier Aurangzeb of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles posted in South Kashmir’s Shopian district was abducted and later killed. His bullet-riddled body was found 10 kilometers from the place of his abduction.

Aurangzeb, who was from Poonch, was on way to home to celebrate Eid when he was abducted. Separately, a firefight between militants and security forces was underway in Pulwama district. The firefight was triggered after the army and J&K police launched a joint operation following a specific information about militant presence in the area. Meanwhile, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) went missing along with their weapons from police lines in Pulwama on Thursday. “Two SPOs have not reported back to police lines Pulwama. The matter is being investigated,” a police spokesman said.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 00:01 IST