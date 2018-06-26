JD(S) likely to field Gowda’s grandson for Hassan seat in Karnataka

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is a part of the coalition running Karnataka, might see a third-generation member of the party’s first family enter electoral fray.

JD(S) is contemplating fielding party patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda from the Mandya Lok Sabha and Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna, from the Hassan seat. At present, the Hassan seat is represented by Gowda.

The Mandya seat fell vacant after its sitting member, CS Puttaraju, resigned. In the recently concluded assembly elections, Puttaraju won from the Melukote assembly constituency and was inducted into the Kumaraswamy cabinet as minor irrigations work minister. JD(S) sources indicated that there were a few reasons why the parliamentary seat musical chairs is likely to be played.

First, Mandya is seen as the heart of Vokkaliga-land, a community with which JD(S) identifies itself strongly. Also, even though in the recent assembly polls JD(S) swept all seven seats in the district, some of the defeated Congress candidates — ironically former members of JD(S) — are seen as waiting to take revenge on their old party.

So it is contemplating fielding the Vokkaliga strongman who is seen as the tallest leader of his community, leaving the safe family pocket borough of Hassan to the political newbie Prajwal.

The son of Revanna, the PWD minister of the state who is also the elder brother of CM Kumaraswamy, Prajwal will be the first third-generation member of the Gowda clan to enter the electoral fray. While Prajwal had expressed his interest to contest the recent assembly elections, the move was opposed by Kumaraswamy. To ensure peace in the family, Deve Gowda had publicly declared Prajwal would be his heir to Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

JD(S) spokesperson and member of legislative council TA Sharavana defended the move. “It is true that party workers and well-wishers want our tallest leader to contest from Mandya. There is also clamour for youth leader Prajwal Revanna to enter electoral politics as he has been serving people. He was an aspirant for Hunsur and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constitutencies in the recent assembly poll but had stepped aside deferring to family wishes. But there has been no formal discussion or final decision taken in regard to (fielding Prajwal from Hassan).”

A BJP spokesperson S Prakash said JD(S) was “progressing from being labelled as an appa-makala (father-sons) party to appa-makala- momakala (father-sons-grandsons) party. We are not surprised by their dynasty politics.” He also said the party will field its candidate when elections are announced.

Sharavana hit back at the label of dynastic politics, saying “Ask them to look inside. Aren’t Yeddyurappa’s sons involved in politics? At the end of the day people elect leaders in a democracy.”