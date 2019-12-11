e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

JD(U) split over Citizenship Amendment Bill, seniors seek re-look

JDU party spokesperson Pawan K Varma appealed to JD (U) national president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to have a “re-look” at the decision

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 02:05 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during 'Climate Resilience Agriculture Program' under Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan, in Patna.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during 'Climate Resilience Agriculture Program' under Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan, in Patna.(Photo: PTI)
         

The passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha and support extended to it has left the ruling Janata Dal (United) a divided house in Bihar.

After JD (U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the CAB in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people “on the basis of religion”, party spokesperson Pawan K Varma appealed to JD (U) national president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to have a “re-look” at the decision.

“I urge Shri Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to the #CAB in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory, and against the unity and harmony of the country, apart from being against the secular principles of the JDU. Gandhiji would have strongly disapproved it,” tweeted Varma on Tuesday.

The JD (U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and 6 MPs in Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, Kishor sought to underscore that the Bill was “incongruous” with the constitution of the party, headed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, which swore by secularism and Gandhian ideals. “Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he tweeted.

However, the JD (U) MPs, led by Munger parliamentarian Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said on the floor of the House that the JD (U) was supporting the legislation since it was “not against secularism”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a JD(U) leader said there is no rethinking on the issue and that the party will vote for supporting the government. “The party has said it will support the bill and will vote with the government in the Rajya Sabha as well. There is nothing in the provisions of the bill that targets Muslims or is against secularism,” a senior JDU leader said. On the comments of his colleagues calling for a rethink, he said the party led by Kumar has not deviated from its secular ideology.

“They have changed their course not once but thrice. Be it the case of triple talaq, 370 and now on CAB, they did the same. They are creating illusion in the minds of people, the voters. The JD (U) show that they are opposed to BJP on issues, but when the time comes, they either walk out of voting or support them,” said D M Diwakar, a political analyst of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

(Smriti Kak Ramachandran in New Delhi contributed to this story)

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news