JD(S) leader HD Revanna remanded to SIT custody till May 8 in kidnapping case, alleges ‘political conspiracy’
JD(S) leader HD Revanna, father of Prajwal Revanna, has been remanded to police custody till May 8 in the kidnapping case filed against him.
Janta Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna on Sunday was sent to the custody of Special Investigation Team (SIT) police till May 8 a day after he was arrested in a kidnapping case where he is the prime accused. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arvind B. Kattimani granted the custody of Revanna to the SIT.
The custody hearing of HD Revanna took place at the judge's house amid heavy security measures on May 5. After his arrest yesterday, Revanna was brought to the Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital by SIT officials for his mandatory medical examination.
While speaking to the reporters outside the hospital, Revanna alleged that the SIT officials did not have any concrete proof against him, and his arrest was part of a political conspiracy.
"It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he said.
"There is no blame on me in politics. A complaint was made against me on April 28. However, no evidence was found in this case. With the malicious intent of arresting me, they filed a kidnapping case against me and arrested me," Revanna added.
HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. He has also been named in the kidnapping case filed against his father HD Revanna.
The JD(S) leader was arrested on Saturday after a special court for the People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.
In the kidnapping case, HD Revanna and his associates were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
In the abduction complaint filed against HD Revanna and his associates, the son of the victim alleged that his mother was taken away on the motorcycle by Revanna's close aide Satish on April 29. Later, the 20-year-old complainant got to know from a friend and relative that his mother was among the women in the cache of videos that has gone public, and that it showed her being tied up and raped allegedly by Prajwal.
(With inputs from PTI)
