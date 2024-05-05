Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos': SIT launches helpline number, seeks Interpol help | 10 points
May 05, 2024 07:53 PM IST
Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said a Blue Corner notice has been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna.
Karnataka's special investigation team (SIT), which is probing allegations of sexual abuse against JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, has issued a helpline number (6360-938947) for women to report sexual crimes allegedly committed by the Hassan MP.
The authorities today issued a Blue Corner notice against the politician, who allegedly fled to Germany after hundreds of purported sex videos featuring him emerged in the state.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Here are 10 updates on Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal:
- Prajwal Revanna's father, JDS leader HD Revanna, who was arrested by SIT officials in a kidnapping case, was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for medical examination today. He told the reporters that he was being framed in a political conspiracy. "It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he said.
- Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara today aid a Blue Corner notice has been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna. He said the authorities have sought Interpol's help to find the Hassan MP. A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.
- G Parameshwara said the Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him.
- Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Prajwal's father HD Revanna is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. He was arrested on Saturday.
- Meanwhile, Karnakata Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashoka said an action will be taken against Prajwal Revanna even if he wins the polls from the Hassan constituency. The BJP is the ally of the Janata Dal Secular. He said the party will propose to disqualify him. "100 per cent we'll propose to disqualify him, we'll take action against him (Prajwal Revanna), JDS have already suspended him, we'll check legally whether they will remain in the NDA alliance or not," he added.
- On the future of alliance, R Ashoka said the central leadership will take a decision on its continuation. "As far as alliance is concerned, our central leadership will decide after the Lok sabha election whether we should stay with JDS or not," he said.
- The BJP leader, however, claimed Prajwal Revanna escaped due to Karnataka's intelligence failure. "If Karnataka's intelligence was intact, they wouldn't have left him, whose mistake is this, being a state government you would have written a letter to stop him from leaving," Ashoka said.
- BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said her party will not tolerate crimes against women. "SIT has been formed. He (HD Revanna) has been arrested. The case will go to court. Law and order is a state issue. The law will take its course. The case will go further because we will not tolerate any crime against women," she said.
- Prajwal Revanna was booked under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC that deal with crimes like sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.
- Two lookout notices had been issued to find out his whereabouts. Union home minister Amit Shah had said last month that the BJP stands with women power. He had also demanded an explanation from the Congress as to why they had not taken action against Prajwal Revanna when they were aware of the videos.
With inputs from PTI, ANI
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article